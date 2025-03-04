What are the “interesting changes” the Steelers are supposed to make?

So, remember that Tweet by Josina Anderson a few days ago, claiming the Steelers would be making “interesting changes”? Well, nothing interesting has happened since then—but that doesn’t mean that it won’t. We are still a week out from the start of free agency, and things can change before or after that point. It’s also entirely possible, of course, that nothing interesting changes at all.

The only changes the Steelers have made so far could hardly be categorized as interesting. Thus far, they made two swaps of position coaches, changes deemed more curious than interesting. They also released OLB Preston Smith, a predictable move given his bloated cap number. And they also signed TE Donald Parham Jr., who quite possibly won’t even make the 53-man roster in September.

Of course, this report of the Steelers making “interesting changes” contains a core problem: subjectivity. Just because Josina Anderson heard about a change or two the Steelers may be considering making doesn’t mean others would find them interesting. It just means that she found them interesting, assuming she heard anything at all. For what it’s worth, I have no reason to believe that she hasn’t heard something that is interesting to her. She may be excruciatingly vague and obscure, but she works with integrity.

As this is a Steelers discussion website, though, what are the “interesting changes” that they might make? Trading a notable player, whether it’s George Pickens or Minkah Fitzpatrick, would certainly qualify as interesting, in my book. If they decided to go after Sam Darnold instead of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, that would also be interesting.

One Steelers report out there that would fall under the banner of “interesting changes” is the notion that they might target a key offensive lineman should he hit free agency. Some beat reporters have indicated that they don’t want to hand second-year G Mason McCormick a starting job, so many have speculated that it would be a guard. Given their recent first-round tackle picks, and Zach Frazier at center, it makes by far the most sense. But what would be REALLY interesting, not necessarily good, would be if they aimed to pick Ronnie Stanley away from the Ravens. That would definitely open some eyes—and mouths.

