Welcome To Steelers Depot’s 2025 NFL Draft ‘Small School’ Week

For the second time of Steelers Depot’s yearly NFL Draft coverage, we’re celebrating and focusing on the small-school sleepers who populate the 2025 NFL Draft. This week’s profiles will be dedicated to prospects playing at the FCS level and below who are eligible for next month’s draft.

Many of these prospects won’t hear their name called until Day 3, Rounds 4-7, and some won’t join teams until after the draft. But we’re nothing if not thorough in our draft coverage and believe worthy prospects at every level, from Alabama to Middlebury College, should be given their due.

Pittsburgh’s own roster is reflective of talent found high and low. Ace special teamer Miles Killebrew is from Southern Utah, long snapper Christian Kuntz hails from Duquesne, RB Aaron Shampklin is an Ivy Leaguer from Harvard, and offseason addition TE Donald Parham Jr. came out of Stetson.

As a sampling of the prospects featured this week, there’s Jackson State S Robert McDaniel. One of the top HBCU prospects, he transferred from Alcorn State in 2023 and had a fantastic 2024 season. A unique box/slot type with outside corner reps, he has size and tested well at the HBCU Combine. We’ll also feature fellow HBCU prospect Carson Vinson, the Alabama A&M OT who received an NFL Combine invite.

Quarterbacks always highlight draft coverage and will be featured throughout the week. North Dakota’s Cam Miller, Central Missouri’s Zach Zebrowski, Canada’s Taylor Elgersma, and we’re digging way deep with Iowa Western’s Hunter Dekker, too.

Offensive linemen also stand out, less likely to transfer up, which diminishes the small school class. Sacremento State’s Jackson Slater is expected to get drafted while Middlebury guard/center Thomas Perry shined at the East/West Shrine Bowl. And we have already posted a profile on the top small-school player, North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel who has a chance to go in the first round.

There may be some FBS prospect profiles that still get posted to the site late in the week, but the bulk of the reports will focus on the diamonds in the rough. Our team has done a fantastic job and we’re already well over 200 scouting reports for the year.

When and if the Steelers grab a player from a school off the draft’s beaten path, odds are we’ll have the information on them. Our first reports will go up later today.