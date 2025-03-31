‘We Made A Good Offer:’ Omar Khan Says DK Metcalf Trade Happened Fast

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a shocking move by trading for DK Metcalf. The Steelers had a huge need at receiver, and Metcalf should give them an instant boost. Still, the move is a little out of character for the Steelers. They traded their second-round pick for Metcalf. Usually, they aren’t involved in splash trades like this one. In a recent interview with Max Starks on the Steelers’ website, Omar Khan detailed how that deal came together.

“As is customary amongst the GMs, we have conversations leading into the offseason, getting a feel for where people might have some access or if you’re looking to trade someone,” Khan said Monday on Steelers.com. “Getting an understanding what their needs are, see if there’s something we have that could work.

“It just sort of worked out. We talked to Seattle, and we felt like we made a good offer. It came together relatively quickly. We got a deal done. Can’t say enough about how excited we are to have him.”

It did feel like the Steelers’ deal for Metcalf came together relatively quickly. There weren’t many rumors about that move before it happened. Metcalf officially requested a trade, and the Steelers capitalized, adding a talented player.

The Steelers also gave Metcalf a hefty extension, ensuring he’ll be on their team for the foreseeable future. If the Steelers don’t trade George Pickens before the season starts, they should have a dynamic duo at wideout. Whoever ends up being the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh should have a nice supporting cast around them.

It looks like Metcalf isn’t wasting any time trying to fix the Steelers’ quarterback issue, either. He was recently seen catching some passes from Aaron Rodgers in California. For the past few weeks, Rodgers has flirted with signing with the Steelers, but he’s yet to make an actual decision. It seems like Metcalf is trying to do what he can to entice Rodgers to make a decision, finally.

If Metcalf can get the Rodgers saga to end, he might build a lot of goodwill with Steelers fans before he even plays a snap for the team. For years, the Steelers have struggled to put together a competitive offense. Signing Rodgers to throw the ball to Metcalf and Pickens could give them their best shot at changing that.

In only a handful of years as the Steelers’ general manager, Khan has made his mark on the roster. He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been aggressive in trying to improve the team’s weaknesses. The Metcalf trade is just another example. Khan is doing what he can to keep the team competitive.