Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 48)

March 25 – Ep. 48: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle dive into another discussion on Aaron Rodgers given his meeting with the Steelers last Friday. We discuss contingency plans at the quarterback position and explain how certain (or not) we are that Rodgers will ultimately choose Pittsburgh.

For the next topic, we deep dive into the Steelers’ comp-pick strategy for 2026 and how it likely informed their free agency plan. Is the comp-pick windfall a sign of things to come for the Steelers’ draft plans of the future. What are they planning to do with the extra draft capital? Can the Steelers get a fourth draft pick from Russell Wilson signing elsewhere?

For the third topic, we discuss comments made by Cameron Heyward on his podcast this morning about recruiting DK Metcalf and scouting defensive-line prospects like Michigan’s Kenneth Grant.

To wrap things up we answer a pair of questions from listeners.

