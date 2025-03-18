Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 47)

March 18 – Ep. 47: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off with everybody’s (least) favorite topic. What’s the latest on Aaron Rodgers? We give a high-level overview of where things stand and why this could drag on for a lot longer. We also weigh in on Mason Rudolph re-joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and whether he should just be their starter in 2025.

For the next topic, we discuss the Steelers’ various free agent moves, including two signings along the defensive line, a running back, and three new players in the secondary. We discuss how these signings fit in and whether that will change the Steelers’ draft plans.

To wrap things up, we discuss Jeremy Fowler’s report that the Steelers were “all-in” on Justin Fields and that they gave a very competitive offer to him.

