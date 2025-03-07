Watch: The Depot 180 — March 7 — Episode 495

Episode 495 — March 7, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss the legal tampering period and free agency being right around the corner. I talk about a Steelers offensive and defensive free agency wish list up on the site and a deep dive into their veteran wide receiver options. I wrap up the show with a report about Arthur Smith and how he was the preferred option for the UNC head-coaching gig, even over Bill Belichick, who eventually got the job.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.