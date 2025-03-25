Watch: The Depot 180 — March 25 — Episode 500

Episode 500 — March 25, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I recap the Steelers’ reported pre-draft visitors so far and the importance of that list as it pertains to the team’s actions in the draft. The position groups appear to be extremely focused, which tells a story. I also point out which groups are notably missing and why I expect that to change. I wrap things up by discussing the latest on Aaron Rodgers.

Thank you for following along for 500 episodes. Here’s to 500 more.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.