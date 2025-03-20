Watch: Keeanu Benton Surprises His Mom With A New Car

In order to get to the NFL, sacrifices are made by those around you along the way. For many, that means their mom driving them to and from practice every day or putting up money for football camps to get regional exposure. That’s why so many players turn around and do things for their parents or loved ones once they are established in the NFL and making a pretty penny. Pittsburgh Steelers DT Keeanu Benton just surprised his mom in a big way.

Per a video posted on Benton’s Instagram story, he gifted his mom a brand-new Chevrolet SUV. The moment was captured on video where his mom realized what was going on.

Keeanu Benton surprised his mom with a new car #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/h6vTzVfuUu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 20, 2025

Based on what was being said to her, she thought she was going to the dealership to pick up her car from a maintenance appointment. That’s when she walked into a beautiful brand-new car with a bow on the hood.

“Mama thought she was getting her lil car fixed…naw old lady I got you,” Benton wrote in the caption.

His mom was clearly very excited about the gift and even did a little dance as she could barely contain her joy.

According to Ananta Kar of Essentially Sports, Benton’s mother played a big role in relocating them from the southside of Chicago to Janesville, Wisc., for better education and athletic opportunities.

Benton is on his rookie contract making about $2 million per season. Following the 2025 season, he should get a sizable extension from the Steelers worth a whole lot more than that. Just look at some of the free agent DL deals over the last couple weeks since the start of the new league year. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a similar video of Benton buying his mom a house in 2026 or 2027.

These videos never get old.