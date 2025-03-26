Vikings Can’t ‘100% Forever’ Rule Out Aaron Rodgers; Team Currently Happy With QB Room

The Minnesota Vikings are leaving themselves just enough wiggle room to turn to QB Aaron Rodgers later this offseason. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed confidence in the team’s current crop of quarterbacks. But he wouldn’t completely close the door on Rodgers.

As shared by beat writer Kevin Seifert, Adofo-Mensah couldn’t say with 100-percent confidence Rodgers wouldn’t be in the picture.

“For me to sit here and say anything is 100% forever, that’s just not the job,” he told reporters via Seifert.

Still, there are no indications the Vikings are currently in the mix for him. Reports indicate Minnesota is “out” on Rodgers for now and that Adofo-Mensah is comfortable with J.J. McCarthy assuming the lead role after missing his rookie year with a knee injury.

Minnesota explored retaining Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. But Darnold went west to Seattle while Jones selected the Colts, believing he had better odds battling Anthony Richardson than McCarthy for a starting job. It leaves the Vikings thin and unproven at quarterback, though they’ve expressed belief in McCarthy being able to deliver.

Later, Adofo-Mensah confirmed Rodgers was discussed as an option.

“A player like him, he’s always gonna be in those conversations,” he said. “But from our delineations at that time, we’re happy with where we’re going forward. But obviously the caliber player, we had to make our considerations.”

He confirmed conversations with Rodgers occurred through head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Smart general managers like Adofo-Mensah don’t want to paint themselves into corners. Predicting what the team’s outlook will look like two months from now is difficult. McCarthy, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, is still rehabbing and recovering from his injury and Minnesota will use spring OTAs and minicamp to gauge his progress.

If he doesn’t look the part, the Vikings could entertain outside options. And if Rodgers remains a free agent, Minnesota could consider him. Reportedly, Rodgers prefers to play for the Vikings thanks to their Super Bowl-ready roster and good relationship with O’Connell, a former quarterback himself.

Until someone closes a door, most likely through Rodgers signing with the Steelers, the rumors will continue.