Two Potential Steelers DL Options Signing Elsewhere

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing DT B.J. Hill, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With the Steelers having a need at defensive tackle, Hill could’ve been a potential option for them.

Shortly after the news of Hill re-signing with the Bengals broke, Schefter reported that the Washington Commanders are signing former New York Jets DT Javon Kinlaw. Hill’s deal is worth $33 million over three years with $16 million guaranteed.

Kinlaw’s deal is reportedly worth $45 million over three years with $30 million guaranteed, and the contract value of those two deals show it won’t be cheap for the Steelers to address their need along the defensive line in free agency.

Both Hill and Kinlaw were on Alex Kozora’s defensive wish list for the Steelers. Kinlaw is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 4.5 sacks and was impressive in his one year with the Jets after signing with them last offseason from the San Francisco 49ers. Hill has spent the last four years with Cincinnati after beginning his career with the New York Giants.

There are still plenty of options for Pittsburgh to improve their defensive line, with former Steelers DT Javon Hargrave still on the market. But two early signings at the position for a decent amount of money might make it more likely that the Steelers address their need at the position through the draft rather than free agency.

Hill has been a productive run stuffer for Cincinnati, and he’s done a good job getting after the passer, with 16 sacks over the past four seasons, including three last year. A lot of that production has come against the Steelers, as he has four sacks in nine career games against the Steelers. He also set a career-best mark in tackles for a loss in 2024 with seven.

Kinlaw revived his career with the Jets last season after not living up to his first-round billing with San Francisco. He now heads back to the NFC to join a Commanders team that made a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season. With Washington moving on from Jonathan Allen this offseason, the team had a need along its defensive line, and the Commanders fill it with Kinlaw.

We’ll see what the Steelers look to do at the position as free agency rolls on, but the first hour of the legal tampering period certainly doesn’t make their pursuit of a defensive lineman any easier.