Tomlin ‘Wouldn’t Close The Door’ On Any Way Of Acquiring A QB, Including A 1st-Round Pick

As the calendar rounds into April, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans are typically pretty easy to deduce based on their free agency moves, Pro Day stops, and pre-draft visitors. This year is a little more difficult, especially with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Mike Tomlin was asked directly about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round.

“I wouldn’t close the door on any component of acquisition at that position,” Tomlin said during the AFC coaches media breakfast at the owners meetings via NFL Network.

Aaron Rodgers continues to string the Steelers along with no real update from Tomlin, and the way he phrased things made it sound like a decision could drag on for months, not days or weeks.

Tomlin said he’s comfortable with the uncertainty at the position for the time being, but did give a loose deadline of the start of training camp. That means that the Steelers will likely enter the draft with no assurance that Rodgers will be their 2025 QB. If that’s the case, they must consider all options.

It’s pretty universally viewed as a weak quarterback class with Cam Ward the only consensus first-round talent. Several NFL execs aren’t sold on Shedeur Sanders being a first rounder and guys like Jaxson Dart were never viewed that way until the media got swept up in pre-draft hype. There are a lot of Day 2 quarterbacks to gamble on, but not a ton of Day 1 locks, though you never know with teams reaching at the position to take a swing.

If Tomlin isn’t ruling out any means of acquiring a quarterback, let’s think about the wide array of options in the draft.

Could they make a splash move to trade up for one? In my mind that would only be for Ward, and that would require jumping all the way up to No. 1 in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. They seem to love Ward, but jumping all the way up from No. 21 would cost an arm and a leg. I can’t imagine that happening.

What about a smaller move up in the draft? Presumably that would be for Sanders or Dart. The Steelers haven’t expressed much public interest in Sanders. They have shown interest in Dart, but I could see more of a move into the second round — they don’t have a pick there this year because of the DK Metcalf trade — than a move up in the first for him.

The reality is the options are limited in the first round. Next year is a much better set of circumstances to go shopping for a quarterback. Not only are there projected to be more talented options, but the Steelers should have a wealth of draft capital to maneuver up the board as they see fit. This year, they have the third-worst draft value.

The most likely option, by my estimation, is waiting until the third or fourth round to dip into the quarterback class with a name like Will Howard or Tyler Shough. Maybe someone like Riley Leonard could make sense even later in the draft.

A first-round pick doesn’t seem to be in the cards, though a potential Sanders fall to No. 21 would make you think.