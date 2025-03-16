Todd McShay Thinks Steelers Should Consider A First-Round Quarterback

Is quarterback an option for the Steelers in the first round? Long-time NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of the Todd McShay Show on The Ringer certainly believes it’s a possibility. With the rumors still swirling about Aaron Rodgers potentially signing with the Steelers in free agency, McShay floated the idea of picking an heir.

“Pittsburgh sitting there at 21,” said McShay on a recent episode, “Aaron Rodgers from everything I’ve been told he wants to play two more years, you can only really count on one at this point in his career. So this would be let’s win now and also let’s take this opportunity, whether it’s in the first round or the second round to draft a quarterback we can develop.”

While guys like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have dominated the headlines in terms of quarterbacks expected to go in the first round, McShay had an interesting note about two other quarterbacks in the draft. In fact, he was adamant that Jaxson Dart was going to go in the first round of the draft. Tyler Shough, a slightly lesser known prospect out of Louisville, McShay says is “very likely” to be drafted in the early second round.

After doing some dot-connecting, Todd McShay then began to float the idea that if the Steelers have a particular interest in either, they could select them at 21, or move back in the draft and pick them later.

Not to give anyone deja vu, but this situation feels eerily similar to the Kenny Pickett draft. After Ben Roethlisberger retired, there weren’t many great options in free agency, so the Steelers were handcuffed into picking Pickett at 20 overall. The twists, turns and bad quarterback play that followed from reaching for a need just three years ago has put the team in the same quarterback burgatory they are in now.

If the Steelers were able to take a swing at one of Dart or Shough in the second round, that would be far more reasonable. However, after trading for D.K. Metcalf, they’re without a pick. If McShay’s information is correct, neither player would be available in the third round. Would that mean Pittsburgh could look to trade back as he suggested, to recoup more picks?

Per the NFL Draft Pick Trade Value chart, the Steelers would most likely only net a third-rounder if they were to move back. Maybe a subsequent move with the third and another pick could be on the table if they really wanted to be aggressive to acquire someone like Shough. The Steelers also had him in for a pre-draft visit, so there is some interest there.

With serious needs on the defensive line, that seems the most likely spot for their first-round pick, but who knows? Especially if the Steelers don’t land Rodgers, quarterback will be a need, and if the team really likes a prospect that’s available at No. 21, they could be aggressive in trying to find their quarterback of the future.