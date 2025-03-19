Todd Haley: Aaron Rodgers Is Steelers’ ‘Best Answer,’ Hard To Get ‘Excited’ About Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in search of a starting quarterback. They don’t have many options left on the table. It seems Aaron Rodgers is at the top of their list at the moment. However, there’s no telling what Rodgers’ future will be. Russell Wilson is still a potential option, although that reunion might become increasingly unlikely as time goes by. Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley thinks the Steelers should find a way to make a deal with Rodgers.

“I think the best answer still, to me, is finding a way to come to terms with Aaron Rodgers,” Haley said Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think Pittsburgh would be a great place for him, both from a perception standpoint and a chance to win. I think that’s best-case scenario. If it’s Russell Wilson coming back around, it’s just very hard for me to get excited if they just rewind and go back through what they did.”

Haley is probably correct that Rodgers is the best quarterback left available. While he isn’t the same player he once was, he showed flashes last year. As the season went on, he looked more and more like himself. Rodgers can’t carry a franchise anymore, but he shouldn’t have to do that in Pittsburgh.

The problem is that it’s unclear what Rodgers wants to do. It seems like he wants to keep playing football, but he seems in no rush to make a decision. There’s no guarantee he’ll pick the Steelers, either. The New York Giants are reportedly very interested in him.

That might force the Steelers to consider other signal callers. Wilson is likely the next best option, but it doesn’t sound like Haley wants them to go in that direction. His reasoning is fair, too. Bringing Wilson back probably wouldn’t inspire much hope in the fanbase. The Steelers saw what he looked like as their starter last year.

Things started well with Wilson, but his level of play eventually dropped off. The Steelers have made a few improvements to their offense, so maybe Wilson would have a better chance at success. That could also not happen, though.

There are also reports that some people in the Steelers’ organization want to move on from Wilson. Even if he’s one of the best quarterbacks available, moving on from him might be best.

It’s a bad situation. The Steelers don’t have a starting quarterback, and there’s no telling when this situation will get resolved. They’re stuck playing the waiting game while the rest of the NFL keeps rolling along. Their options under center aren’t pretty, but Rodgers could give them the best chance at winning in the postseason. If they can do that, then maybe Rodgers is worth waiting for.