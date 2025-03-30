Titans Haven’t Held Trade Talks Around Will Levis

While ESPN’s Evan Cohen floated that the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade for QB Will Levis this offseason, it doesn’t seem as if Levis is going anywhere. Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker told Titans’ team website reporter Jim Wyatt that the team hasn’t had any discussions about trading Levis.

“That’s a false report,” Brinker said via Wyatt. “We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis. I don’t think anything has changed from the time somebody asked me about this a month ago.

Levis was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t panned out the way the Titans have hoped. While he dealt with injuries last season, he struggled with decision-making and turnovers, throwing for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 12 starts, going 2-10.

With the Titans holding the first pick in the draft, the team has been doing homework on quarterbacks, and University of Miami QB Cam Ward is currently the betting favorite to go first overall. Brinker added that Levis will have a chance to compete for the starting job, and the Titans have also brought in veteran backups Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen this offseason.

It would seem to be an uphill battle for Levis to start, but the Titans don’t seem to be interested in trading him. If nothing else, he’s a young backup with starting experience, and they likely wouldn’t fetch much for him via trade given his struggles last season.

Levis’ starting experience was part of Cohen’s thinking that the Steelers should trade for him, even if they sign Aaron Rodgers.

With or without Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Steelers should trade for Will Levis. — Evan Cohen (@EvCoRadio) March 26, 2025

“I’d trade for Will Levis,” Evan Cohen said of the Titans’ QB1 last season via ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning. “He’s not good, but he’s not Brett Rypien. That should not have been your plan. But that is at least if you miss out on [Aaron] Rodgers. Where the heck are you gonna go? At least he’s a guy that started,” Cohen said on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike earlier this week.

The Steelers already have a member of Tennessee’s quarterback room last season in Mason Rudolph, and Rudolph has experience in Pittsburgh and is a solid backup option. From that perspective, trading for him if the Steelers did sign Rodgers wouldn’t make much sense, especially with the option open for the team to draft a quarterback. But even if it was a thought for the Steelers, it doesn’t seem as if Will Levis will be leaving Tennessee this offseason.