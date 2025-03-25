‘They Need A Lot Of Help’: Chase Daniel Doesn’t Think Any Available QB Makes Steelers Super Bowl Contender

Based on their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers want to do their best to compete for a championship in 2025. That’s admirable, and that should be their goal every season. However, it might not be realistic. Quarterback is a problem for the Steelers, but it isn’t their only issue. Signing Rodgers probably won’t instantly make them a contender. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel doesn’t believe any available quarterback is the missing piece for the Steelers.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone right now that can lead the Steelers to the Super Bowl,” Daniel said Tuesday on FS1’s The Facility. “When I look at missing piece, and I hear the missing piece, I’m thinking championship. Right now, there’s a lot of missing pieces.

“They need some defensive help, they need some corner help, they need some linebacker help, they need some d-line help, they definitely need some o-line help, they need another running back. They need a lot of help. I don’t know if you just go out there and sign Aaron Rodgers if he’s going to automatically vault you into a Super Bowl contender.”

Daniel isn’t wrong. There probably isn’t a quarterback on the market right now who will instantly fix the Steelers. They’ve been stuck in a rut over the past few years, failing to even win a single playoff game. It might be a stretch to say they can make the leap to the Super Bowl this season.

Once upon a time, Rodgers could’ve made the Steelers a championship contender. However, he’s not that same player. He’s 41 years old, and he tore his Achilles in 2023. Rodgers is still a fine player, but he probably can’t carry a franchise like that anymore.

Look at what happened with him and the New York Jets last season. Rodgers was healthy, and yet, they only won five games. Their roster didn’t lack talent, either. The Steelers have a better culture than the Jets, but that doesn’t eliminate all their issues.

That was apparent in their playoff game last year. The Baltimore Ravens ran right through the Steelers. It was a sad sight for what is supposed to be one of the NFL’s best defenses. This offseason, the Steelers have yet to do much to fix their defensive line. And Rodgers can’t tackle Derrick Henry.

Like that kid in grade school that everyone wondered about his birth certificate #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/8sGRzGM9Wr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 12, 2025

Daniel is correct that they have other holes on their roster, too. They need to replace Najee Harris. Their depth along the offensive line is very thin at the moment. Compared to some of the other AFC giants, the Steelers’ roster is lacking.

Now, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try to win the Super Bowl. The Steelers can sign Rodgers and make a push to at least win a playoff game. However, fans should probably be a little hesitant to crown them. They looked like a championship contender last season, and then they played the teams that actually made the Super Bowl, and the games weren’t even close. Maybe this year will be different, though.