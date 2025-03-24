The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Visit With Aaron Rodgers, Status Of Russell Wilson, Draft Discussion & More

Season 15, Episode 110 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers for a six-hour visit on Friday. We discuss Rodgers’ fit in Pittsburgh, what his relationship with Steelers OC Arthur Smith might be like and much more.

The quarterback free agents shrunk by one on Friday as Jameis Winston is signing with the New York Giants. We discuss what that might mean for QB Russell Wilson at this point. Could Wilson ultimately sign with the Cleveland Browns after the 2025 NFL Draft and cost his former team some compensatory draft-pick value? Alex and I discuss that as well as the possibility of Wilson and former QB Kenny Pickett landing on another team together.

Alex and I discuss how the Rodgers’ visit on Friday prevented Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan from attending Michigan Pro Day. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers still selecting a quarterback in the middle rounds of 2025 NFL Draft.

Are the Steelers still primed to select a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? We have that discussion. Alex and I also discuss the pro day schedule for this week and where we might see certain members from the Steelers’ organization.

This 77-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

