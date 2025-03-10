The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading For WR DK Metcalf, Impact On WR George Pickens, QB Rumblings & More

Season 15, Episode 102 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing Pittsburgh Steelers trading for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Sunday afternoon.

We discuss the early details related to the Metcalf deal as well as the early reported numbers related to a new contract he will supposedly sign once the trade is made official. We discuss Metcalf’s play to date, the kind of player he is and what he brings to the Pittsburgh offense.

With Metcalf coming to Pittsburgh, is there a greater chance now that the Steelers re-sign QB Russell Wilson, his longtime teammate in Seattle? We address that possibility, and all of the latest rumors, reports and speculation related to who the Steelers will sign to be their top quarterback in the coming days.

Are the Steelers done adding wide receivers this offseason? Could WR Tyler Lockett or WR Darius Slayton or someone else be added to the room these next few weeks? If another notable wide receiver addition happens, is there a chance that WR George Pickens could be traded before the 2025 NFL Draft? Alex and I address all of those questions during this show. We also discuss what keeping Pickens might mean for the Steelers’ offense in 2025.

Wirth the Cleveland Browns now making DE Myles Garrett the new highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, we discuss what that might mean for the Steelers and OLB T.J. Watt. Is Watt still guaranteed to own the top spot whenever he signs his new extension this offseason? When will that happen? We discuss the topic thoroughly.

We end this show by talking about other notable news from around the NFL that has happened since our last show on Friday.

This 55-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

