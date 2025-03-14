The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing QB Mason Rudolph, Two More WRs Return, CB Additions & More

Season 15, Episode 105 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers signing QB Mason Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million contract. We discuss Rudolph’s return to Pittsburgh, his spot on the depth chart, how fans now view him, and much more.

The Aaron Rodgers saga unfortunately continues as of Friday, so Alex and I discuss the latest reports associated with the former Jets QB. Is there a chance that Rodgers actually decides to retire? Is there still a chance he signs with the Minnesota Vikings? We discuss his ongoing situation in addition to the latest on free agent QB Russell Wilson, who reportedly is visiting the New York Giants on Friday.

In addition to signing Rudolph on Thursday, the Steelers re-signed WR Scotty Miller and WR Ben Skowronek. We discuss the possible contracts each received and their roster chances moving forward.

The Steelers have also officially signed CB Darius Slay and CB Brandin Echols since free agency started so Alex and I discuss what those two players bring to Pittsburgh. We also discuss the impact both signings might have on the Steelers selecting a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is more 2025 pro day news to pass along in this show, so Alex and I recap the latest sightings related to the Steelers. That includes HC Mike Tomlin and others showing up at Clemson again on Thursday.

This 91-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

