The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Recent Signings, DK Metcalf Contract, Najee Harris’ Comments, Cap Update & More

Season 15, Episode 109 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing a few more players the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed to contracts since our last episodes on Wednesday. That list of players includes CB James Pierre, OLB Jeremiah Moon, and DT Esezi Otomewo.

The new and detailed contract numbers for new Steelers WR DK Metcalf were released Thursday night so Alex and I make sure to recap everything related to that deal. We go over the guaranteed money, layout and much more when it comes to Metcalf’s new contract.

With the Metcalf numbers now known, I provide an educated projection as to where the Steelers now sit when it comes to their 2025 salary cap situation. We go over the list of players we’re awaiting actual contract numbers for. We also discuss where the Steelers now roughly sit from a cash-spending perspective. We also talk about the future signing of a veteran quarterback to an expensive contract and how that will impact both the salary cap and cash-spending totals.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is still expected to get a new contract at some point during this offseason so Alex and I again address the impact that should have on the team’s salary cap and cash-spending totals.

Are the Steelers now done with the bulk of significant offseason roster additions? We discuss and attempt to answer that question during this show.

Former Steelers RB Najee Harris recently made some interesting comments to a Los Angeles media outlet about his time in Pittsburgh. We go over those comments and see if Harris had grounds for making them.

As usual, Alex and recap the Steelers’ latest pro day sightings as part of this show.

This 88-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

