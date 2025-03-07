The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Pre-Draft Visits, Holcomb Contract, Roberts Return Debate, Defensive FA Want List & More

Season 15, Episode 101 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Cole Holcomb agreeing to a cut in pay to stay on the roster.

As a byproduct of Holcomb’s contract being reduced, Alex and I have a meaningful debate about what that might mean when it comes to the Steelers potentially re-signing ILB Elandon Roberts, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

There is more news when it comes to the offseason wide receiver movement around the NFL, so Alex and I recap the latest for that position group and how it relates to the Steelers. We go over Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf now being available on the trade market and the Jacksonville Jaguars trading WR Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans on Thursday. We also discuss the Seahawks cutting WR Tyler Lockett. Alex and I rank the likely-to-be-available wide receivers for the Steelers to choose from these next few weeks.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Maxx Crosby to a lucrative contract extension so Alex and I discuss that and the impact it could have on the Steelers signing OLB T.J. Watt to an extension this offseason. We also go over what J.J. Watt said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show about his brother’s contract situation.

The Steelers had three pre-draft visitors in town on Thursday, so Alex and I go over those three players, one of whom was Louisville QB Tyler Shough. We discuss whether the Steelers are likely to bring in more quarterbacks for pre-draft visits in the coming weeks.

Alex has released his free agent wish list for defensive players ahead of the new league year getting underway, so we make sure to review his selections later in the show.

With the NFL’s legal tampering period set to begin on Monday, Alex and I give our final thoughts, hopes, and things we will be watching for next week when it comes to the Steelers.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

