The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Interest In FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Juan Thornhill Signing, Jalen Milroe Pro Day News & More

Season 15, Episode 107 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ failed attempt at signing free agent FB Kyle Juszczyk, who ultimately re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. We discuss the reports that the Steelers offered Juszczyk more money and why he likely turned that down to return to the 49ers.

The Steelers reportedly signed free agent S Juan Thornhill, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, on Monday so Alex and I talk about what he brings to Pittsburgh. We also talk about the Steelers re-signing DL Isaiahh Loudermilk on Tuesday and what that means to that position group ahead of this year’s draft.

Will the Steelers re-sign a few more of their own unrestricted free agents in the coming days or weeks? We discuss a few of those players who might re-sign on the cheap.

We are obligated to pass along the latest rumblings on free agent QB Aaron Rodgers during this show and we get that topic covered. We also discuss what Steelers DT Cameron Heyward said about Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s ongoing quarterback search on his latest podcast episode.

The Steelers reportedly had a big dinner with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe prior to his Wednesday pro day, so Alex and I discuss the significance of that. We discuss where Milroe is likely to go in the 2025 NFL Draft and if the Steelers will ultimately draft him or another quarterback at some point this year. We also discuss another Alabama player who was reportedly at that Tuesday night pro day dinner.

The Steelers are staying busy on the annual pro day trail, so Alex and I discuss DB coach Gerald Alexander going to South Carolina to put S Nick Emmanwori through his drills. Is it possible that the Steelers will draft a safety in the first round this year? What about in the first four rounds? Alex and I attempt to answer those questions.

Oregon Pro Day took place on Tuesday and the Steelers only had one scout there, according to reports. We discuss that pro day some and a few more that other members of the Steelers’ scouting department were spotted at since our last episode.

Alex posted his second mock draft of 2025 on Wednesday, so we go over each one of his selections. We also discuss the state of the Steelers’ tackle depth chart later in this show as well.

This 100-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

