The Terrible Podcast — Talking Russell Wilson Signing With Giants, Other Steelers News, Blunt Blount & More

Season 15, Episode 111 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing QB Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants on Tuesday. We discuss Wilson’s deal and thus his exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex and I discuss the one year that Wilson played in Pittsburgh and what likely resulted in him not re-signing with the team this offseason. We also roll back to comments made in late January by Steelers president Art Rooney II concerning his hope being that the team would re-sign one of Wilson or QB Justin Fields this offseason.

With Wilson off to the Giants, Alex and I discuss the Steelers’ current compensatory draft pick situation for 2026. We talk about the possibility of the team having a total of four third-round draft picks in 2026 should Wilson and Fields each have solid 2025 seasons for their new team. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers ultimately being able to trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select a first-round quarterback.

With Wilson now out of the picture, Alex and I discuss what that means for QB Aaron Rodgers possibly finally landing with the Steelers in the very near future. Will we get a decision within the next two weeks when it comes to Rodgers’ future? We discuss that topic as we all wait to see if he’ll be the team’s next starting quarterback.

We move on to discuss the Steelers claiming OL Lecitus Smith off waivers from the New England Patriots a few days ago. We also discuss the news that free agent WR Terrace Marshall Jr. recently came in for a visit.

As expected, the Steelers have a large contingent at Ohio State Pro Day on Wednesday, so we discuss that news and the Wednesday report that HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan met with three notable players from that school on Tuesday night.

Hall of Fame CB Mel Blount was on the latest episode of the Ben Roethlisberger podcast, so Alex and I discuss a few blunt things that he had to say about the Steelers.

This 81-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

