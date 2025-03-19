The Terrible Podcast — Talking Early, Significant Contract Numbers For New WR DK Metcalf

Season 15, Episode 108 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday afternoon episode, Alex Kozora and I get together for our second offering of the day, and only because there is some important news to discuss related to new Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf.

On Wednesday, former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports passed along some interesting early details related to the new contract that DK Metcalf signed with the Steelers after the team traded for him. Corry reported that Metcalf’s new deal with the Steelers includes the first two years of it being fully guaranteed. We discuss the significance related to that portion of the contract when it comes to Steelers’ precedents that we have seen for over two decades now.

Alex and I discuss what DK Metcalf’s new contract might mean moving forward when it comes to the Steelers getting lucrative deals done with players.

While we don’t yet have the full layout of DK Metcalf’s new deal, Alex and I discuss possible signing bonus and the new 2025 salary cap charge that the contract might have.

