The Steelers Are Showing Interest In Safety. Time To Listen.

We focus so much on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day stops not just for our own sick obsession – though that’s definitely part of it – but because it tells us better than anything else what the team plans to do in the draft. An area scout attending a workout is just due diligence. Worth mentioning but often not notable. Any personnel above that becomes more interesting. When it’s a coach, coordinator, or general manager, it’s time to pay attention. For the past week, the Steelers have been checking out the top safety prospects in the draft.

It might not feel like a need, but that siren is sounding. It’s time to listen.

It began last week when Pittsburgh sent the house to Georgia’s Pro Day. In itself, not unusual, a usual stop on Mike Tomlin’s schedule. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin also made the trip. What made it notable is Austin ran the defensive back drills, putting first-round safety Malaki Starks and possible Day 3 selection Dan Jackson through drills.

I know it’s sorta Austin’s thing to run DB drills. He even has a Combine drill unofficially named after him. But that Pro Day was well attended. Anyone could’ve run the drills. Austin took charge.

Fast forward to South Carolina’s Pro Day earlier this week. Austin didn’t make the trip but DBs Coach Gerald Alexander did. He put top safety Nick Emmanwori through his workout. Especially after crushing his Combine workout with a 4.38 40, 43-inch vertical at 220 pounds, he’s going to be the first or second safety off the board.

Pittsburgh has personally worked out the No. 1 and No. 2 safeties in the class. If this was quarterback, it’s national news. If it’s defensive line, it’s a top local story. When it’s safety, there’s little fanfare.

Why the interest? DeShon Elliott is entering the last year of his two-year contract, Juan Thornhill is depth who signed for just one season, and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s roster spot will be in jeopardy if he has another below-expectations season, which would be his third in a row. At safety, the Steelers are thinking long-term. And in an AFC North facing one of the league’s best rushing attacks – Ravens – and best passing attacks – Bengals – you better have top-flight safeties who can do it all.

There’s no guarantee Pittsburgh will draft Starks or Emmanwori. It’s still difficult to think they’ll use a first-round pick on a safety instead of a defensive lineman. But it’s an indication safety is higher on the team’s list of needs than is being slotted. And if the top d-linemen fly off the board before the Steelers can make their pick? Safety could be the fallback.

The old rule of thumb has been Tomlin and the general manager dictate who goes in the first round, positional coaches dictate the middle round selections. Precedent has broken a bit with neither head coach nor GM appearing in person for Troy Fautanu’s Pro Day last year — he did come in for a visit — but the rule still has value.

So who could be on Pittsburgh’s radar? Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, Texas’ Andrew Mukuba, and Penn State’s Jaylen Reed stick out. All are possible Day 2 selections.

The Steelers have plenty of other needs. They’re doing their homework on those positions, too. But they’re showing real interest in a safety. Agree or disagree, all that matters is what is. The Steelers are spending the time on safety. They don’t do that for show. And drafting one could come earlier than anyone thinks.