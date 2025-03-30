The Case For And Against The Steelers Drafting A Running Back In The First Round

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers once again draft a running back in the first round after taking Najee Harris No. 24 overall in 2021? It’s at least a possibility, with Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writing that he was told not to rule out Pittsburgh selecting a running back in the first round.

With Harris leaving as a free agent, the Steelers are widely expected to draft a running back, but it would come as a surprise if it happened in the first round. In such a deep running back class, there could be some value in taking one of the best backs in the class, but the Steelers have other needs to address at positions where there’s more scarcity.

THE CASE FOR

Over 30 running backs could be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The top of the running back class in this draft is the best in years, and the Steelers could finally find themselves a true star running back. It’s a team that’s wanted to establish the run and play a smashmouth style but hasn’t been able to due to a lack of consistent success in the run game. Drafting a player like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson could change that.

Sure, the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf and are pursuing Aaron Rodgers and can improve their offense through the air this season with another top receiver. But this offense would truly be dynamic if they could add one of the best running backs in the class and pose a threat on the ground and through the air.

Offense has been a problem in Pittsburgh ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and really during the last year of his tenure too. Bringing in one of the best running backs in one of the best running back classes to pair with an offense that has George Pickens and DK Metcalf could make the Steelers truly dangerous when they possess the football.

THE CASE AGAINST

It doesn’t matter how good your run game is if you can’t stop the run. If it wasn’t for a late kneel down, the Steelers would’ve surrendered 300 yards on the ground to the Baltimore Ravens in their Wildcard Round playoff loss. Since that game, the defensive line hasn’t gotten better. The Steelers cut Larry Ogunjobi and signed Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo, while bringing back Isaiahh Loudermilk. Ekuale is fine depth, but the Steelers shouldn’t be relying on him to be a starter.

With the Steelers not targeting a starting-caliber defensive lineman in free agency, they need to find someone in the draft. Not just for now, but for the future. Cameron Heyward isn’t getting any younger, and there are plenty of defensive linemen who fit what Pittsburgh looks for, including Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant.

Running backs aren’t that hard to find. The Steelers could probably be fine even if they didn’t draft a running back and rolled with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. But they can wait until the middle rounds in a class this deep and find someone who can still make an impact. Most of their pre-draft visitors at the position are guys expected to go in Day 2 or Day 3 – Dylan Sampson, Bhayshul Tuten and D.J. Giddens just to name some.

While Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton are a step or two above, the Steelers don’t need the luxury pick of a top running back right now. There are other, more pressing needs that the team needs to address.