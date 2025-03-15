The Athletic: Aaron Rodgers ‘Hoping’ To Sign With Vikings, Seeking Sam Darnold Salary

Right now, the choices for Aaron Rodgers are between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. If the Minnesota Vikings enter the mix, the Steelers and Giants could both be searching for another name. In a long article from The Athletic Saturday largely recapping the past week of news, rumors, and speculation, Rodgers is apparently waiting to see if the Vikings are in play. If so, he’ll quickly sign with Minnesota.

“Rodgers is hoping to sign with the Vikings, who went 14-3 in 2024 before suffering a first-round playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams,” per the article, written by Michael Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis.

While reporters often speculate, and are often wrong, about what is inside Rodgers’ head, this reporting has been strong across the board. Earlier in the week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen Rodgers would easily choose the Vikings if they become an option and would take a discount to do it.

The article and Pelissero’s reporting cites the Vikings’ ability to win now along with his good relationship with Minnesota head coach and former NFL quarterback Kevin O’Connell.

The price tag? Something similar to what the top quarterback of this year’s free agency cycle, Sam Darnold, received.

“Rodgers, in the wake of his release by the New York Jets, is seeking an annual salary in the same general range as Darnold’s — though that’s not expected to be a major stumbling block.”

Darnold’s contract with the Seattle Seahawks netted him an average of $33.5 million per year, a relatively low numbers for a starting quarterback. Rodgers apparently wants similar, making a two-year, $68 million deal a realistic target. Reportedly, the Giants have a better offer than the Steelers but Pittsburgh’s proposal is competitive.

Officially released by the New York Jets Wednesday, Rodgers appears willing to wait and see if Minnesota pursues him or sticks with young QB J.J. McCarthy, their 2024 first-round pick. Predicting which direction they go is impossible but the Vikings had interest in retaining Darnold and made a play to keep Daniel Jones, suggesting they’re not happy with just handing McCarthy the job.

Of course, signing Rodgers means making him the clear-cut No. 1 starter and sitting McCarthy another season. But for a team who won 14 games a season ago, rolling with Rodgers for a season instead of McCarthy is logical and plausible. In that sense, it’s Minnesota, not Aaron Rodgers, that’s keeping everyone waiting. If the Vikings turn him down, the Steelers make the most sense for Rodgers’ next – and final – NFL stop.