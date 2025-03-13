‘That’s Where I See Myself’: CB Brandin Echols Ready To Compete For Starting Job With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made not one but two moves to bolster their secondary over the first few days of free agency and the legal tampering period. Darius Slay was the bigger splash, but Brandin Echols brings youth and an upward-pointing arrow to his career. Joey Porter Jr. and Slay are the two most likely Week 1 starters, but don’t tell that to Echols.

“I’m gonna come in [and] obviously try to compete for a starting spot. That’s where I see myself as. That’s where I’ve always seen myself as since I came into the league,” Echols said in his introductory press conference via the Steelers’ YouTube. “I’m glad they took the chance on me to sign me. I’m just here ready to ball and compete.”

CB Brandin Echols addresses the media in his introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/U9q5YQt465 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2025

Echols’ contract was clarified today as a two-year deal in a release issued by the team, though the financial terms are not yet disclosed.

Entering his fifth season, Echols’ primary role with the New York Jets in 2024 was out wide as a corner. He also played quite a bit out wide in his rookie season but played primarily in the slot in 2023. In total, he’s played 1,057 snaps out wide and 291 snaps in the slot over his four NFL seasons.

He was asked which position he considers the best fit for his skill set and whether the Steelers have let him know how they plan to use him.

“I’m versatile, as you just said, but right now, it’s just trying to see where I can fit in. See where I’m comfortable at, and take it from there,” Echols said.

If he’s looking for a starting role, the slot might be his most realistic path to achieving that goal. He would compete against second-year former UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. for that role. Otherwise, he would have to beat out either Slay or Porter.

Regardless, it’s always the right mentality for a professional athlete to view yourself as the starter. He’s prepared that way, and chances are he’ll get that opportunity at some point throughout the season due to injury or other circumstances.