‘Tell His Ass Come On’: New Steelers CB Brandin Echols Recruits Aaron Rodgers To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a quarterback, but it doesn’t seem like they’re done in free agency yet. Rumors are still flying about Aaron Rodgers potentially coming to Pittsburgh. The Steelers have signed one former New York Jet in cornerback Brandin Echols. Echols has a lot of experience being around Rodgers, and it sounds like he may use that to recruit the quarterback to Pittsburgh.

“Hell yeah. Tell his ass come on,” Echols said Thursday during his introductory press conference via the team website.

It sure sounds like Echols would enjoy playing with Rodgers again. Rodgers is a controversial figure, which is one reason why some fans might not want him with the Steelers. However, many of his teammates have often only had good things to say about him. Echols is a good example.

“When he first got there, I couldn’t really feel him out, but after a while, we kind of gravitated towards each other in practices,” he said. “He started to try to attack me, but it was for the betterment of me. And I will say, having him around, it did make me a better football player.”

Echols was a sixth-round pick in 2021, so it makes sense that Rodgers would test him in practices. He was a player still on his rookie deal, and as a veteran, Rodgers likely wanted to give Echols a trial by fire. However, the young corner appreciated that, and he sounds eager to continue to grow with Rodgers if he gets to Pittsburgh. The Steelers have other young corners Rodgers could help, too.

The Steelers have reportedly made an offer to Rodgers and are waiting for him to decide between Pittsburgh, the New York Giants, or perhaps some other path.

Perhaps Brandin Echols can help be part of the reason Aaron Rodgers chooses Pittsburgh. Reports have indicated that he’s taking his time choosing his next team, and there’s seemingly no end in sight. The New York Giants reportedly have interest, while Rodgers seems to want to end up with the Minnesota Vikings. However, it’s unclear if the Vikings are strongly considering Rodgers.

There are some signs that point to Rodgers signing with the Steelers. Most notably, he and Mike Tomlin seem to share a mutual respect. While the Steelers have issues, Tomlin is often a draw for players. That could include Rodgers.

While he is 41 years old, Rodgers seems to be the best quarterback left on the market. His arm talent is still present. If the Steelers sign him, that could finally elevate their offense. Rodgers could even help them win a playoff game.

Free agency is complicated, though, with all of the moving parts. Rodgers can take as much time as he wants, especially because of how valuable he is. Having Echols recruit him likely wouldn’t hurt the Steelers’ odds. It’s unclear if that would affect Rodgers, but having a familiar face in place could be nice. The four-time NFL MVP not the same player he once was, but Rodgers is still a solid starter. He would most likely make the Steelers better.