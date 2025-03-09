T.J. Watt’s Price Tag Continues To Skyrocket As Myles Garrett Ups The Ante

T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett are two of the most often compared players in the league. Both drafted in 2017, they are undeniably the two best edge rushers of this generation. While they are neck-and-neck in career sacks, Defensive Player of the Year selections and other accolades, Garrett has a leg up on Watt in one category. At least for now.

Garrett just signed a deal to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. That deal is a reported $40 million per season with $123.5 million in guaranteed money to stay with Cleveland for the next six seasons. Watt is due for an extension, and all indications are that the Steelers intend on giving him one, but what’s the hold up?

The longer they wait, the higher his market value climbs. Maxx Crosby upped the ante earlier this week with $35.5 million per season on average, and Garrett just blew that away with $40 million APY. Watt isn’t the only pass rusher due for a contract, either. Micah Parsons is due for a big raise, as well as Trey Hendrickson and Aidan Hutchinson.

As it stands right now, here is the current pecking order for the top five edge rusher contracts, per Adam Schefter on X.

Highest paid pass-rushers in the NFL on a per-year basis: 🏈Myles Garrett: $40M

🏈Maxx Crosby: $35.5M

🏈Nick Bosa: $34M

🏈Josh Hines-Allen: $28.25M

🏈Brian Burns: $28.2M

Garrett’s deal knocked Watt out of the top five. He is now the sixth highest-paid EDGE player in the league with a hair over $28 million APY. If the Steelers make him the highest-paid player in the league, it would be a roughly 43-percent increase in Watt’s average pay per season. That is pretty astounding considering Watt was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at the time of his deal.

Here’s the kicker when it comes to Watt and his new market value. He has every reason to want to be paid a hair more than Garrett to break the record once again. As I said earlier, Garrett and Watt have often been compared. I think back to the 2023 NFL Honors when Watt clearly felt snubbed for not winning his second DPOY award over Garrett. Why would he concede contract value now when he has better career stats and a similar resume overall?

Yesterday’s price may have been $36 million, but today’s price very well could start with the number four. J.J. Watt recently warned that the sooner the deal gets done the better, and this is the exact reason why he was saying that. In J.J. Watt’s opinion, the Steelers should have broken precedent to give Watt an extension last offseason even though he had two years left on his deal. At the very least, they should have had a sense of urgency this offseason, knowing that there were big EDGE deals coming around the league.

Watt signed just before the start of the season during his last contract negotiation. The Steelers can’t afford to drag their feet again.

