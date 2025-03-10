T.J. Watt, Wife Dani Welcome First Child

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is officially a girl dad. Watt’s wife Dani, along with T.J., announced the birth of the couple’s first child, daughter Blakely Marie Watt, on Instagram Monday morning.

It will be an eventful offseason for Watt, who’s expected to also receive a new contract. The potential value of the contract has ballooned in recent days after EDGE rushers Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett signed new deals.

Watt had first announced that his wife was expecting right before the start of the season, with an announcement on his Instagram on Sept. 1.

Now, on the first day of the legal tampering period, Watt’s a father. Both of his brothers, former Steelers FB Derek Watt and former NFL DL J.J. Watt, are dads. J.J. recently announced that he and his wife have another baby on the way. The Watt family get togethers will be just a little bit more crowded now.

Watt will be able to get advice on parenting and fatherhood from many of his Steelers teammates and coaches. DL Cameron Heyward has three kids, as does head coach Mike Tomlin. Outside of his brothers and other family members, there are plenty of people Watt can turn to and get advice.

With a few months until the Steelers ramp up football activities, Watt can spend time with his wife and baby girl without needing to worry about hitting the field. Obviously, he’s someone who takes good care of his body and will continue to work out to get ready for the season, but Watt has also talked about spending more time recovering before ramping up his workouts in recent off-seasons in order to stay healthy.

Pittsburgh won’t return to the field for minicamp until June, giving Watt plenty of time to get acclimated to life as a father. Life might be a little crazier for him now with a newborn and a pending contract extension, but it’s surely an exciting time for the Watt family. We offer our congratulations to T.J. and Dani on their newborn.