T.J. Watt Has Good Chance Of Reaching $40 Million Per Year On Future Extension, Believes Ian Rapoport

This offseason, T.J. Watt’s price tag has done nothing but go up. With the pass-rusher market going from dormant to red-hot, Watt could wind up matching or surpassing the $40 million per year deal Myles Garrett inked with the Cleveland Browns to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization.

“T.J. Watt’s got a year left,” Rapoport said Monday while co-hosting on The Pat McAfee Show. “I know getting something done with him is something the Steelers want to do. Could he become the next to eclipse 40 [million]? I think he could.”

The San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa was the first edge rusher to break the $30 million market, signing a $34.5 million deal days ahead of the 2023 season opener. For the next 18 months, the market went quiet and Bosa remained atop the totem pole. Inevitably, inaction at such a premium position was going to change.

Change it did. Fast. The Las Vegas Raiders’ new regime quickly got a deal done with Maxx Crosby, surpassing Bosa at $35 million per season. Unwilling to trade Myles Garrett and not wanting to avoid a prolonged trade request storyline, the Browns broke the bank to make Garrett the first $40 million per year player and highest-paid non-quarterback in football, a record that stood for days until Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase topped him.

Now, Watt has a case to jump both. His previous extension in 2021 made him the highest-paid player at his position and he could angle for the same type of deal. In theory, the Steelers’ broken guaranteed money precedent with the DK Metcalf deal could “allow” for Watt to come in under Garrett’s mark, but Rapoport thinks it’s a sense of pride for Watt to be No. 1.

“To me, it’s 1A and 1B,” Rapoport said of Garrett and Watt. “I think they’re at least comparable. Certainly just as decorated. I think the problem is if you’re T.J. Watt and let’s say you accept a contract that’s $35 million per year. Great deal, gonna be rich, whatever it is. But then everyone’s gonna know you’re a bit lower. It really does sort of set where you are in the hierarchy.”

Rapoport makes a valid point. Every agent wants to top what the last guy got. And Watt, compared to Garrett during and for the rest of his career, probably doesn’t want to be behind him contractually. Garrett has publicly called Watt No. 2 and declared himself No. 1, and signing a deal for less effectively cements that notion.

Is Pittsburgh willing to pay it? Given its public stance wanting to retain Watt, probably. If they do, the Steelers will literally and figuratively pay for their inaction, an organization known for waiting until the summer to extend contracts. Further procrastination could drive Watt’s number even higher as the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons seeks a long-term deal.