Study: How Much Of An Upgrade Is Juan Thornhill?

An underrated need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was addressing depth at the safety position behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Last year, Damontae Kazee had the third-most safety snaps for Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t retained for 2025. New addition Juan Thornhill, former Chief and more recently of the Cleveland Browns, looks to slot into that role.

Today’s goal will be to see how Thornhill could be an upgrade, or vice versa, in the upcoming season.

First, here are defensive snaps and defensive grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF):

Right away, we see Thornhill offered more than Kazee in each category in 2024. In 11 games, all starts at free safety, Thornhill had 401 defensive snaps (86th) and a 65.5 defensive grade (46th). The latter was just above the mean out of the 104 qualifying safeties (min. 250 defensive snaps). In comparison, here’s how Kazee fared: 290 defensive snaps (99th), 58.8 defensive grade (T-76th).

Thankfully, Pittsburgh’s returning starters were above the mean in both last year, with Fitzpatrick leading the way with 1,084 defensive snaps (T-sixth), while Elliott had the slight edge in defensive grade (70.2, 30th). If Thornhill can have a similar (or better) 2025, it appears he could be an upgrade to Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Next, here are coverage and run defense grades:

It’s a pretty telling visual. Thornhill fared stronger in coverage, with a 64.5 grade that tied for 35th, edging out both Elliott and Kazee who were below the mean. Run defense lacked in comparison, though, worst of the players in our sight at 61.7 (82nd). Better coverage than run defense has also been true over his six-year career to date.

So, context is gained in the pros and cons of what his playing time could look like. Deep alignment experience with possibly better coverage, allowing the stronger run defenders closer to the line. Particularly Elliott, who had the sixth-best run defense grade at the position in 2024 (87.8), and more roaming around potential for Fitzpatrick.

Last, I wanted to examine tackle grades and missed tackle rates:

Sorry for the bad news, but Thornhill had a whopping 22.6 missed tackle rate that was dead-last among the 104 qualifying safeties last season, along with a 45.0 tackling grade (98th). Not what you want to see from you last line of defense, which Pittsburgh has had to rely on far too often recently.

In 2024, Pittsburgh’s three safeties were thankfully reliable tacklers, all comfortably above the mean and miles above Thornhill. The latter is thoroughly concerning and must improve to earn playing time, in my opinion.

This was the worst mark of Thornhill’s career, substantially, outside of his rookie year. Perhaps some time in the lab with Fitzpatrick and Elliott will do some good, too. Particularly Elliott, who had the best 1.8 missed tackle rate and a 90.3 tackling grade (third).

So there is more optimism for improvement than his run defense, given the track record. He brings more experience and was stronger in coverage than Pittsburgh had at its third safety spot 2024, which hopefully continues if he earns the role. That would be huge. I can’t wait to see if the Steelers address the position in the draft, too.