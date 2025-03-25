Study: Gauging DK Metcalf’s Record Contract Through Analytics

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest story in free agency is their surprising aggressiveness in signing WR DK Metcalf, whose contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history. My goal today is to use a statistical approach to see how Metcalf has performed the last three seasons compared to the top-paid players at the position currently via Over The Cap.

First, I wanted to see where Metcalf stacked up among WRs at an average yearly value of 15 million or more in receiving and run-blocking grades from PFF. I averaged those numbers for the last three seasons, along with total snaps over the span as their dot sizes. Here are the results:

Out of the 22 qualifying wide receivers, we, unfortunately, see that Metcalf fared less than ideal over the last three seasons, particularly in receiving grade of 78.0, which ranked 17th (sixth-worst). It’s not what you want to see as the position’s number one job, though the grades aren’t gospel.

He fared better at a 54.9 run block grade, basically at the group’s mean (12th). That will hopefully carry over or look even better in Pittsburgh. His 2,545 regular season snaps in the span ranked 11th, another average mark. So far, Metcalf’s fourth-most 33-million average yearly value at the position appears a bit high from a stats perspective.

In a previous article, I highlighted Metcalf’s greatest value, with Pittsburgh possibly assembling the best deep-ball wide-receiver duo for 2025. He was a top-five player last year in several 20-plus yard stats and joins George Pickens, who shares that forte. He is tough to defend and hopefully will open up Pittsburgh’s offense. It depends on the Steelers’ 2025 starting quarterback, but it is a primary skillset that earned Metcalf’s top-five contract.

To add context, I also wanted to provide target air yards (TAY) and yards after catch (YAC):

First, we see an expected correlation to more targeted air yards equaling fewer yards after catch overall, and vice versa. This certainly applies to Metcalf, whose 13.1 targeted air yards ranked third-best of the group. This barely landed above the trendline (slightly more YAC than expected). Another generality of deep receiving is less separation, an important aspect to Metcalf’s below-average 4.3 YAC, ranking 18th out of the 22 WRs.

The study showed that several of the highest-paid NFL wide receivers offered more statistically in the last three seasons. This is, of course, just one piece of the puzzle, and watching Metcalf on the field clearly reveals a physical specimen that requires a lot of attention from defenses. Assuming the Metcalf and Pickens duo remains intact, aiding each other, Pittsburgh’s passing game looks likely improved on paper, especially compared to 2024.

In my opinion, this certainly makes DK Metcalf’s contract worth it. Knock on wood; his presence will aid in Pittsburgh’s offense looking better than it has in quite some time. The Steelers certainly have plenty of work left to fill out the 2025 roster, but I’m glad Metcalf is in the Black and Gold. Here’s to hoping it shows up on the stat sheet as well.