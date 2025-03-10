Stephen A. Smith Worries About George Pickens Following DK Metcalf Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ inability to find wide receiver help cost them in 2024. This offseason, they got ahead of things early, trading for DK Metcalf on Sunday. Finally, George Pickens isn’t the only playmaker at the position. However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wonders just how well Pickens will adjust to having Metcalf in the building.

“He [George Pickens] was temperamental before that,” Smith said Monday on ESPN’s First Take. “So now that his has happened, imagine how much more temperamental he may be.”

If you thought the Steelers were in an odd situation with George Pickens before acquiring Metcalf, then surely it’s even more uncomfortable now. Pickens has just one year left on his rookie contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Even when he was the only dominant receiver in the room, the Steelers weren’t thrilled about handing him a large extension. How does that change with Metcalf on the roster?

It’s an adjustment, for sure, but it’s one Pickens can make. He shared the field with some talented pass catchers during his time in college, so it’s not like he’s never been the first option before. The case could also be made that he’s never had a ton of mentorship at his position. Metcalf could provide that, as he’s going on his seventh NFL season.

Whether that would even work remains up in the air. One thing that’s true is that the Steelers just upgraded their offense in dramatic fashion. They went from having the position as one of their biggest needs this offseason to now having one of the best receiving duos in the league. If this trade sets any precedent, it’s an example that GM Omar Khan and the Steelers aren’t afraid of making any splashy moves.

As for Pickens, 2025 is now even more important. As we get deeper into to the offseason, plenty of storylines could play out. Do the Steelers want to give two large contract extensions to receivers who have had their temperamental moments in the past? If not, does George Pickens hold-in in hopes of receiving a new one anyway? Do the Steelers just take the value and trade him going into his contract year?

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that we don’t know what to expect with Pickens. If he and the Steelers can figure things out, they’ve got a terrific duo moving forward.