Steelers WRs Coach Zach Azzanni Attends Big 12 Pro Day

Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Coach Zach Azzanni was in Dallas Thursday to check out the Big 12 Pro Day. Sectioned into days by positional groups, the running backs, quarterbacks, tight ends, wide receivers, and defensive backs worked out Thursday. Of course, Azzanni had his eyes on the wideouts.

We spotted him in the right corner of this shot as the event was being broadcast by NFL Network.

According to our tracking, this is the second known trip Azzanni has made this Pro Day cycle. His first stop was to Tennessee, where he once coached, to check out WRs Dont’e Thornton and Bru McCoy.

Notable wide receivers scheduled to work out included Baylor’s Monaray Baldwin, Colorado’s Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard, TCU’s Savion Williams, Texas Tech’s Josh Kelly, Utah’s Dorian Singer, and West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, a college quarterback making the transition to wide receiver.

Top prospects QB Shedeur Sanders and WR Travis Hunter weren’t working out today, opting to hold their own session early next month.

Williams is the most notable name of the list. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh hosted him for a pre-draft visit and he brings a Deebo Samuel-like skill set as a runner and receiver. At nearly 6-4 and over 220 pounds, he caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns while adding 51 carries for 322 yards and another six scores in 2024. He’s likely to be selected on Day 2 of the draft.

Baldwin is a small speedster who averaged nearly 17 yards per reception throughout his career. Horn and Sheppard were overshadowed by Hunter at Colorado but played key offensive roles. Horn did his damage underneath while Sheppard had a nose for the end zone, six scores across 48 receptions for the Buffs.

Kelly had a strong career highlighted by his first 1,000-yard season in 2024. A double transfer who began at Fresno State and spent 2023 at Washington State before ended up with the Red Raiders, he has a chance to be drafted late.

Singer had a hot start to his college career putting in an 1,100-yard, six-touchdown campaign in 2022 but bounced around between USC and Utah with less than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns combined in 2023 and 2024.

Greene spent two years as the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback but struggled with efficiency in 2024, throwing 15 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He did as much damage with his legs, 19 rushing scores the past two seasons. Now, he’ll try to carve out a role as a wide receiver. Greene caught four passes for 32 yards in his college career.

Yesterday, we noted that Pittsburgh scouting intern Keaton Hunt attended the workout to watch the offensive and defensive linemen along with the linebackers. We haven’t spotted him or any other Steelers personnel today but will scan and update our Steelers Pro Day tracker by day’s end.