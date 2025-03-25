Steelers TE Coach Alfredo Roberts Attends Miami (FL) Pro Day

Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts attended Miami (FL)’s Pro Day Monday. We spotted him in a collage of photos the school posted recapping yesterday’s workout. You can see him on the left side here.

The top prospect on Roberts’ agenda is Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo. One of the top tight ends in a deep class, he impressed with a strong Senior Bowl showing. A backup for most of his college career, Arroyo burst onto the scene in 2024, catching 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging nearly 17 yards per reception.

While initial reports hinted Arroyo wouldn’t work out, he did at least take part in the on-field drills, catching passes from potential No. 1 pick QB Cam Ward.

The only testing Arroyo did at the NFL Combine was the bench press, repping 225 pounds 22 times. He measured in at 6051, 250 pounds with 33-inch arms and nearly an 82-inch wingspan.

Most mock drafts slot Arroyo as a late first- or second-round pick, making Roberts’ attendance unexpected. Pittsburgh has two established tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington and bigger needs at several other positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line depth, defensive line, cornerback, and possibly safety.

However, it’s worth noting that Alfredo Roberts could’ve simply been in the area and his presence isn’t automatically indicative of interest in Arroyo. He was born and grew up in Florida and played at Miami (FL) before being drafted in 1988. Roberts would later win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

Our Arroyo scouting report noted his overall athleticism and ability to block in space and in pass protection. Areas of concern include handling physical defenders in coverage along with a lengthy injury history. A torn ACL as a sophomore bled into his junior year, limiting his availability.

Overall, we concluded:

“I am a huge fan of Arroyo’s game in all aspects. He will be an effective blocker due to his play strength, athleticism, and willingness to do the dirty work. In the passing game, he is a big-bodied receiver who threatens down the field vertically and can line up in multiple spots. He is a raw route runner but only has 14 games started. The coolest thing I saw from watching Arroyo is how much he improved throughout the year. This continued into the 2025 Senior Bowl, where I thought he was the best tight end in Mobile. My player comp for him is Tucker Kraft.“

And gave Arroyo a first-round grade.

In addition to Roberts, area scout Zack Crockett also attended the session.

Steelers positional coaches attending Pro Days are always notable and there’s been a correlation with Roberts before. He worked out Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth in 2021 before Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round. But given the Steelers’ lack of need and Roberts’ connections to the school and area, this isn’t a sure sign the Steelers will triple down with an early investment in another tight end.