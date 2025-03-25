Steelers Stock Watch – QB Mason Rudolph

Player: QB Mason Rudolph

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers brought back one of their own in Mason Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick. As they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, Rudolph gives them a veteran fallback option. He may or may not be their Plan B, but at least they wouldn’t feel defenseless with him.

After a one-year foray in Tennessee, Mason Rudolph is back with the Steelers. Signing a two-year, $8 million contract, he is here to be a backup—potentially. If their plans go awry, there is a scenario in which he is starting. Their first option is to sign Aaron Rodgers, but they have yet to receive his answer.

Selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mason Rudolph is the first quarterback the Steelers drafted after Ben Roethlisberger whom they viewed as a true potential long-term starter. They graded him within the same cluster of quarterbacks who went in the first round that year. While he didn’t take advantage of every opportunity he had here, many argue he should have had more.

Rudolph spent his first six seasons with the Steelers, signing with the Titans in free agency last year. After failing to secure the starting job against Will Levis, he is back in Pittsburgh. This time, he understands the plan is for him to be a backup, but those plans can change.

Over six years with the Steelers, Rudolph went 9-8-1 as a starter. He completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 16 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. In eight games and five starts with the Titans last season, he posted a 1-4 record. He went 146-of-228 passing for 1,530 yards with 9 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

Statistically, Rudolph was clearly worse with the Titans last year than in his final cameo with the Steelers. In a three-game stretch to end the 2023 season, he seemed to validate all of his supporters. During that time, he went 55-of-74 for 719 yards with 3 touchdowns to 0 interceptions. The Steelers went 3-0 with him starting then but lost with him as the starter in the playoffs.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. Once the dust settles on free agency, we turn our attention to the draft, and so on. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?