Steelers Signing DT Daniel Ekuale

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally addressed the defensive tackle position in free agency, agreeing to terms with DT Daniel Ekuale, according to a tweet from his agent, Blake Baratz.

Congrats to these two dudes. Bringing some juice to a D Line near you. You boys deserve it, @steelers and @Commanders got better again today! Congrats Dan and J. Let’s do this pic.twitter.com/qqLiPqGWxo — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) March 17, 2025

Ekuale has spent the last four years as a member of the New England Patriots. He began his career in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, and also was with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He’s played in 57 games with 21 starts, with 16 of his career starts coming last season, when he had 52 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack with the Patriots.

New Steelers DL Daniel Ekuale against the Dolphins last season #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/03xqvf9pRE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2025

For his career, Ekuale has 91 total tackles and six sacks with eight tackles for a loss.

The 31-year-old originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but didn’t appear in the NFL until 2019. He received a suspension for use of performance-enhancing drugs when he was on Cleveland’s practice squad in 2018. He also faced a two-game suspension when he was with the Patriots during the 2022 season, although the reason for that suspension was unknown. He played just three games during the 2023 season before tearing his biceps, an injury that ended his season, although he returned to full strength in 2024.

In New England, Ekuale was used as a situational pass-rusher early in his tenure, although he transitioned into more of a full-time defensive tackle last season, playing a career-high 722 snaps.

More of new Steelers DL Daniel Ekuale against the Jaguars in 2024 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/mZpnyLM7Ch — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2025

Per PFF, his most frequent alignment was over tackle with 372 snaps, and he also had 262 snaps in the B gap. He lined up 21 times in the A gap and played 65 snaps lined up outside.

Coming out of Washington State, Ekuale was listed at 6032 and 299 pounds with 31 7/8″ arms. The Patriots had him listed at 6-3 and 310 pounds.

Signing Daniel Ekuale is the first free agent move the Steelers have made to address their defensive line, one of their biggest areas of need. The team released DT Larry Ogunjobi on Monday, and Ekuale will come in and provide depth at a position the team is also likely to address in April during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ekuale could wind up being a replacement for DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, who spent the last four seasons with the Steelers but remains a free agent. But with their need at defensive line and the market moving quickly last season, the Steelers found a way to address the position and add someone with a solid amount of experience before the draft to help the team build their depth at the position.