Steelers Showing Interest In Pair Of Arkansas Draft Prospects

The Pittsburgh Steelers are high on the Hogs. Though it’s important to note teams and scouts due to their diligence on prospects far and wide, meetings with Pittsburgh are sticking out in the minds of at least two Arkansas Razorbacks’ prospects eligible for next month’s draft. Speaking to reporters following their Monday Pro Day, WR Andrew Armstrong and RB Ja’Quinden Jackson each mentioned Pittsburgh first when asked about meetings they’ve had with teams.

“I’ve talked with the Steelers, I’ve talked with the Raiders, Bears, Seahawks,” Armstrong said via the Pig Trail Nation YouTube channel. “It’s been a lot of teams.”

Invited to the NFL Combine, Armstrong measured in at an impressive 6036, 202 pounds. His testing all stood out, running a 4.51 40-yard dash, jumping 37.5-inches in the vert and 10’4″ in the broad while showing his quickness through the shuttle drills, posting a 4.18 short shuttle and 6.97 three-cone. Solid numbers that resulted in a 8.47 RAS.

A two-year Razorback who transferred from East Texas A&M, he didn’t hesitate to make his mark. In his first year with the team in 2023, Armstrong caught 56 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns. His final season dwarfed that production, leading the SEC in receptions (76) and yards (1,140) even though he found the end zone just once.

Hearing from the NFL, Armstrong knows where he excels. And where he must improve.

“Good feedback, I have a good knack for the ball,” he said. “I can go up there and catch the ball. Great routes. Know how to read zones, read man. Bad feedback, dropping my hips and getting in and out of my breaks is what I focused on most during the offseason.”

When Armstrong wasn’t catching the ball, Jackson was running with it. Transferring from Utah to Arkansas for his final season, he finished with nearly 800 yards. Often finishing off drives with 15 touchdowns, he only finished behind Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the SEC.

A fellow Combine invite, he weighed in as one of the draft’s biggest backs at 6014, 229 pounds with a 32 inch-vertical while showing off his speed with a 4.48 4o at his Pro Day. Like Armstrong, Pittsburgh came first to mind.

“Steelers, Commanders, Cardinals,” Jackson said via Pig Trail Nation when asked about his top meetings.

Presumably, both referenced discussions with the team on-site and aren’t referring to official pre-draft visits. The Steelers sent area scout Chris Watts to watch the workout.

Per Mock Draft Database, Armstrong and Jackson could hear their names called in the final rounds of the draft. Both are projected to be taken in the sixth or seventh rounds or sign as undrafted free agents. Look for scouting reports on both before April’s draft.