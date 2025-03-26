Analyst Believes Steelers Should Trade For Will Levis – With Or Without Aaron Rodgers

The Tennessee Titans were the worst team in football last year and will make the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. So why not transplant their QB room to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season? At least that’s what one ESPN analyst thinks should happen.

“I’d trade for Will Levis,” Evan Cohen said of the Titans’ QB1 last season via ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning. “He’s not good, but he’s not Brett Rypien. That should not have been your plan. But that is at least if you miss out on [Aaron] Rodgers. Where the heck are you gonna go? At least he’s a guy that started.”

With or without Aaron Rodgers, should the Steelers trade for Will Levis? 🤔 https://t.co/vM6CI2KU6I pic.twitter.com/IZ7awWRjty — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) March 26, 2025

The Steelers already have one half of the Titans’ QB room from last year with Mason Rudolph back in town on a two-year deal. Should they really consider making that QB room whole again with Levis? Neither of them had success in Tennessee, but each also had very little to work with.

Levis started 12 games last season and completed 190 of his 301 attempts for 2,091 yards, 13 TDs, and 12 INTs. He managed a record of 2-10 and was benched in favor of Rudolph after tossing three interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals. I’m not sure if it’s a winning strategy to bring in a quarterback who could barely beat out the guy who is already on the roster. If they really wanted a veteran with starting experience, there are others out there. Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco could be options.

What Levis would provide is some youth and the possibility to develop a little further. He looked good at times during his rookie season, and he has some decent physical tools to work with. He wasn’t placed in a favorable situation to develop properly.

Cohen followed up on X and said he thinks the Steelers should make this happen regardless of whether or not Rodgers signs.

With or without Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Steelers should trade for Will Levis. — Evan Cohen (@EvCoRadio) March 26, 2025

To me, if the Steelers have Rodgers and Rudolph on the roster as their starter and backup, they can then draft a player in the middle rounds if they really want to add to the room. Levis wouldn’t be expensive to trade for, but the Steelers already have the third-worst draft value in the NFL this year. I’ll pass on this one.