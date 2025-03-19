Steelers Send House To Alabama’s Pro Day

Though not much of a secret or surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent their top names to Alabama Pro Day on Wednesday. As alluded to last night in a report of the team dining with QB Jalen Milroe, head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth are all in Tuscaloosa for today’s workout. And they’re likely just three of several Steelers personnel who made the trip.

Steelers GM Omar Khan is here for Alabama pro day pic.twitter.com/YIMwEUOVy5 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 19, 2025

Mike Tomlin with former Steelers (and current Jets) linebackers coach Aaron Curry at Alabama's Pro Day pic.twitter.com/FwqjAM3P9A — Joe Clark (@jclark1233) March 19, 2025

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor, who has held an unofficial scouting role with the organization, is also in attendance.

Ike Taylor, former Steelers DB and the father of Ivan Taylor, is here at Alabama’s pro day pic.twitter.com/2ghT4YCi2S — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 19, 2025

Milroe is the headline name as he competes to be the third or fourth quarterback selected in the draft. Athletic with a big arm, inconsistent accuracy and processing are his biggest drawbacks that make him a clear work in progress. But there’s value in a developmental type if he can be had in with the Steelers’ third round pick at No. 83 overall.

Arguably the school’s top prospect this year is OG Tyler Booker. A future first-round pick, he could be the first offensive lineman drafted next month. He won’t be in the mix for Pittsburgh but is expected to be a rare interior lineman to hear his name called on Night 1.

Jihaad Campbell is one of the top off-ball inside linebackers in the 2025 class. He’s another potential first-rounder, most commonly mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19.

Nickel/safety Malachi Moore is one of our favorite and most underrated prospects. A versatile player who can hit and cover, his testing will be key in his overall evaluation after not testing at the NFL Combine. A likely third- or fourth-round pick, he could be on Pittsburgh’s radar.

The school also has several late-round/undrafted prospects. TE CJ Dippre is a capable blocker while LB/EDGE Que Robinson has upside and an NFL frame at 6-4, 243 pounds with 33.5-inch arms. There’s even P James Burnip, regarded as the top name at his position, though Pittsburgh is doubtful to spend one of its six draft picks on the position.

Below is a list of scouting reports we’ve written on Crimson Tide prospects. We’ll update this post if we spot more Steelers personnel throughout the day.

LB Jihaad Campbell

TE CJ Dippre

DL Tim Smith

OG Tyler Booker

DB Malachi Moore

QB Jalen Milroe