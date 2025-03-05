Steelers Scout Attends Indiana Pro Day

If you have followed along with Steelers Depot over the years, Pro Day tracking is one of the staples of the offseason as we sleuth social media clips and photos for any scouts or front-office personnel from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, Casey Weidl kicks things off with an appearance at the Indiana Pro Day, per a video posted by Indiana Football on X.

This is a convenient early stop, as most scouts would have been at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Weidl, the brother of Assistant GM Andy Weidl, is listed as a scouting coordinator on the Steelers’ website. He was also at the Indiana Pro Day last year.

The two players at the Indiana Pro Day who were also at the combine are DT CJ West and QB Kurtis Rourke. East-West Shrine Bowl standout OL Trey Wedig is also in attendance.

This quarterback class isn’t viewed as a great one by many, but Rourke is flying under the radar as a solid option in the middle rounds. At 6042, 220 pounds, he is one of the taller QBs in this class.

In six college seasons, with his first five spent at Ohio University, Rourke had 860 completions for 10,693 yards, 79 TDs, and 21 INTs. He received some Heisman votes in 2024 for a strong year at Indiana.

West spent five years in college, his first four years at Kent State. He logged 150 total tackles, 68 solo tackles, nine sacks, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in his collegiate career. He measured in at 6011, 316 pounds at the combine with 31 1/2-inch arms, and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds — an impressive time for his size.

Our Josh Carney interviewed West at the Shrine Bowl.

Wedig wasn’t at the combine but measured in at 6065, 310 pounds with 32 3/4-inch arms. He spent four seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Indiana for 2024.