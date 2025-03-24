Steelers Remain Middle Of The Pack In ESPN’s Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

A number of new names have entered the building, while a handful of familiar faces have exited so far this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the excitement around the new pieces, there’s still plenty of pessimism for the Steelers’ outlook in 2025 due to the uncertainty at quarterback — and the options that remain.

The Steelers find themselves still waiting for a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who visited the Steelers’ facility on Friday and reportedly spent six hours on the South Side meeting with a number of key figures.

For now, with all of the moving and shaking that has happened this offseason for GM Omar Khan and the Steelers, including the trade for DK Metcalf, the signing of Darius Slay and the losses of Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., the Steelers remain in the middle of the pack in ESPN’s latest post-free agency power rankings.

Pittsburgh checks in at No. 17, not moving from the pre-free agency spot of No. 17 a few weeks ago. The Steelers are in between the Miami Dolphins at No. 18 and the Seattle Seahawks at No. 16.

In the power rankings, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor highlighted an under-the-radar signing for the Steelers this offseason, veteran safety Juan Thornhill. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers after spending the last few seasons in Cleveland.

“Injuries have kept Thornhill from playing a complete season since 2021, and he hasn’t forced a turnover since a three-interception campaign in 2022 (his final year in Kansas City). But the 2019 second-round pick is a younger safety option with more upside than 31-year-old Damontae Kazee, who is an unrestricted free agent after three seasons in Pittsburgh,” Pryor writes regarding the signing of Thornhill. “The rest of the safety position was a patchwork group in 2024, with Cameron Sutton moving from corner to safety and the brief return of former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds.

“Despite his injury risk, Thornhill gives the team quality secondary depth.”

The move to add Thornhill to the safety room was a sound one, as he brings good experience and versatility. He can allow the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott to move around and better attack opposing offenses.

Plus, he’s a player the Steelers showed interest in leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, so it certainly checks out that they eventually circled back and landed a player that fits.

Ultimately, he’s just a depth signing. An important one, but a depth signing, nonetheless. Things in 2025 for the Steelers will rely on the major trade for DK Metcalf panning out, Slay showing he can still play in a new location, and the team nailing the draft, particularly along the defensive line.

Then, of course, there’s the quarterback situation and what happens there, whether it’s Rodgers or Mason Rudolph and a rookie. For now, the Steelers remain in the middle of the pack. Good enough to have a winning record, but not good enough to truly be a contender, which is a familiar place they’ve been for a long time now.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves at No. 5 in the power rankings, while the Cincinnati Bengals check in at No. 7 and the Cleveland Browns land at No. 30.