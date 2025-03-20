Steelers Re-Sign CB James Pierre

The Pittsburgh Steelers let CB James Pierre walk last offseason before bringing him back ahead of Week 1. They aren’t letting Pierre leave Pittsburgh this offseason, though, as the Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the cornerback and key special teamer. The team announced the news moments ago.

Pierre had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers but signed a one-year pact with the Washington Commanders last offseason. But Washington waived Pierre during final roster cuts, and he made his way back to Pittsburgh, where he served as a gunner and provided cornerback depth.

His special teams value is his greatest asset to the Steelers, and that’s why he’s being brought back. But he was serviceable when he needed to fill in at cornerback last season, playing 206 defensive snaps and racking up three passes defensed and an interception, which came late in Pittsburgh’s Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Pierre’s most notable 2024 moment was an infamous one, dropping a pass while wide open on a fake punt in a Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders.

It’s safe to assume that Pierre will begin the 2025 season as one of Pittsburgh’s starting gunners. He played 63 percent of the team’s special teams snaps last season, and he forced two fumbles on punt coverage. It’s not a splashy move by the Steelers, but their special teams units were among the best in football for most of the season, and bringing back Pierre provides some continuity in that aspect of the game.

For his career, James Pierre has appeared in 81 games with eight starts. He’s notched 117 tackles, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2020.

He will serve as depth behind Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., and the team’s two free agent additions in Darius Slay and Brandin Echols.