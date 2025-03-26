Steelers RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner At Boise State Pro Day To See Ashton Jeanty

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2024 and is one of the best running back prospects in the NFL Draft in years. He headlines a deep running back class, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers having a need at the position, they sent RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner to Boise to attend Jeanty’s Pro Day.

B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News spotted Faulkner.

Denver Broncos running backs coach Lou Ayeni and Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner chatting before the start of Pro Day at Boise State. pic.twitter.com/cOCoWOfR9o — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 26, 2025

Pittsburgh had a formal meeting with Jeanty at the NFL Combine, and while there’s a chance he could be gone before Pittsburgh’s selection at No. 21 overall, the team is doing its due diligence by seeing Jeanty at his Pro Day. With Najee Harris leaving in free agency to join the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers are expected to draft a running back. The team using a first-round pick on the position would be a surprise, but it may have to be a discussion if Jeanty is still on the board at No. 21.

Last season, Ashton Jeanty ran the ball 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, helping lead Boise State to the College Football Playoff. He also surpassed 1,000 yards in 2023, running 220 times for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his three years at Boise State, he rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns.

In a class where there could be over 30 running backs selected, Jeanty is the standout. He didn’t do any testing at the Combine, where he measured in at 5084 and 211 pounds, so this will be the Steelers’ first time seeing Jeanty run the 40-yard dash and do on-field testing.

The Steelers are showing a lot of pre-draft interest in running backs, as they’ve had at least eight formal meetings with players at the position, and they’ve either hosted or will host another five running backs for pre-draft visits. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jeanty winds up being a part of that list, although it hasn’t been reported yet that he’s coming to Pittsburgh.

While defensive line might be Pittsburgh’s biggest need right now, running back can’t be completely ruled out as an option for the Steelers in the first round, especially if Ashton Jeanty falls to No. 21. With a formal Combine meeting and a Pro Day visit, the Steelers are doing a lot of legwork on him, and that will continue if he does end up coming for a pre-draft visit.