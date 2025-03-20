Steelers Plug Key Hole Along DL In The Athletic’s Latest Beat Writer Mock Draft

After not landing any of the big-name defensive linemen in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a decent job of working around the fringes. They’ve added bodies to the position group with some NFL experience, like Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewo and even Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Despite that, the Steelers still have a glaring need in the trenches defensively. Outside of an unforeseen trade, the 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be where the Steelers address that need in a big way, and likely in the first round.

While quarterback still remains a major need, too, and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is generating quite a bit of buzz, defensive line is a bigger need and will have more high-end talent available at No. 21 overall for the Steelers and GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl.

So, it wasn’t a surprise to see Mike DeFabo pick Michigan DL Kenneth Grant in The Athletic’s latest beat writer mock draft Thursday morning. Grant was the Steelers’ selection at No. 21 overall, becoming the fourth defensive lineman off the board after Michigan’s Mason Graham went No. 6 to Las Vegas, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon went No. 11 to San Francisco and Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart went No. 20 to Denver.

“Jaxson Dart or a defensive lineman? As the Steelers sit in QB purgatory, waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers, this is the question that’s been asked often in Pittsburgh. That sports-talk hypothetical becomes mock reality here as the Steelers stand pat at No. 21. GM Omar Khan spent first-round picks in each of the last two years on offensive tackles Broderick Jones (2023) and Troy Fautanu (2024), to go along with second-round center Zach Frazier (2024). Continuing the team’s philosophy of building through the trenches, the Steelers address their most glaring hole on the roster,” DeFabo writes regarding the selection of Grant in the mock draft.

Grant has been connected to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process. The Steelers had what Grant called a “very serious” meeting with him at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and there’s a very good chance the Steelers will have a large contingent at the Michigan Pro Day on Friday.

Earlier in the offseason owner and team president Art Rooney II stated that the team was going to place an emphasis on acquiring run stoppers. Grant fits that bill.

He measured in at 6035, 331 at the Combine with 33 1/2-inch arms, and did 22 reps on the bench at 225 pounds. The size is quite good, and the tape is as well.

According to Jim Hester’s scouting report for Steelers Depot, Grant is a guy who can play inside and outside, can stop the run and has some pass-rush juice, similar to a player like Dontari Poe, whom Hester compared him to.

“This is not your typical nose tackle of yesteryear that can be phased out of games. Grant is a dominant two-down DT with the potential to be a three-down impactful player as a pass rusher. He should test very well athletically in the pre-draft process and has all the hallmark traits you typically see for guys his size,” Hester writes of Grant. “His ability to come in and be a high-end run defender early in his career and an ascending pass rush development should have plenty of NFL teams interested in him. I think that he could play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front, depending on what teams want him to do.”

The Steelers need to add that type of player to their defensive line to pair with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton moving forward. The Steelers have the experienced depth in place to enter training camp in a good spot. Now they need to add a high-end, high-ceiling talent like Grant.