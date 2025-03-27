Article

Steelers Pass On DL Entirely, Address Offense Heavily In Matt Miller’s Seven-Round ESPN Mock Draft

In just under one month, the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay will get underway. There, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a chance to plug some major holes on the roster, holes they weren’t able to address so far in free agency and via trade.

But if things turned out the way they did in the latest seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, there’s going to be an even greater hole on the roster for the Steelers ahead of the start of the season.

That would be along the defensive line, where Miller bypassed entirely in the seven rounds, instead addressing offense heavily, even double-dipping a one position in surprise fashion on the offensive side of the football.

In Miller’s mock draft, he started out addressing defense early, landing Florida state cornerback Azareye’h Thomas at No. 21 overall, giving the Steelers a long, physical cornerback to develop opposite Joey Porter Jr.

“It’s no secret the Steelers need a quarterback for both the short- and long-term, but I expect them to add a veteran before the draft instead of overdrafting for a passer like they did with Kenny Pickett in 2022. Instead, I have them picking a foundational defensive player to help compensate for an aging roster and missed draft picks,” Miller writes regarding the selection of Thomas for the Steelers. “Thomas is a big cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, with the speed to play press coverage and hang in man situations. He started one season at Florida State and did a great job eliminating targets.

“A banner Senior Bowl week launched him into the first round, and he’d be a great fit with third-year corner Joey Porter Jr. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked up long-term in Cincinnati, the Steelers need all the coverage help they can get.”

Even with the additions of Darius Slay and Brandin Echols in free agency to the cornerback position, and another year of development for Cory Trice Jr., cornerback remains a sneaky need for the Steelers. Thomas is a popular name due to his length and physicality.

During Florida State’s Pro Day on March 21, former Steelers’ cornerback Ike Taylor put Thomas through positional drills, signaling the Steelers’ interest in the Florida State product.

Thomas played in 37 games across three seasons with the Seminoles and finished his career with 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Thomas measured in at 6014, 197 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms, and fits the mold of what the Steelers have been looking for at the position in recent years.

After the selection of Thomas at No. 21, the Steelers then addressed offense at No. 83 overall in the third round, landing Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, a player that head coach Mike Tomlin recently had dinner with ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day.

“With the expectation that Pittsburgh will eventually sign Aaron Rodgers, Milroe would get at least a season to redshirt and work on his mechanics to maximize his rare physical traits,” Miller writes regarding the selection of Milroe.

Milroe is coming off a tough 2024 season in which he had 16 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions while throwing for 2,844 yards. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. However, he struggled with fumbles, played poorly down the stretch and then measured in with small hands (9 3/8 inches) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Alabama product measured in at the Combine at 6017, 217 and has a strong right arm and is a dynamic weapon as a runner. He put up some impressive numbers in his career, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across two full seasons as a starter. He completed 64.3% of his passes, too, but he threw 20 interceptions.

Milroe added 1,577 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, including 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2023. Landing that type of talent in the third round and letting him sit and develop behind the likes of (potentially) Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph under the eye of QB coach Tom Arth would be a sound move for the Steelers.

After the selection of Milroe, things go off the rails for Miller.

At No. 123 overall in the fourth round, Miller pairs the Steelers with Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, which makes a great deal of sense considering Skattebo is a big, physical, explosive running back that fits the mold the Steelers like at the position, and gives the Steelers — on paper — a solid trio with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Then, at No. 156 overall, Miller has the Steelers selecting Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce, passing on the likes of defensive linemen CJ West of Indiana, Vernon Broughton of Texas and Ty Hamilton of Ohio State. Pierce is a big, hulking presence at offensive tackle and is quite the story. A walk-on at Rutgers, Pierce worked his way into a starter for the Scarlet Knights in 2021 and never looked back. Pierce started 24 games at right tackle his first two seasons and then started the next 26 games at left tackle in 2023 and 2024, doing so under the guidance of former New York Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

He’d be a nice swing tackle presence behind the likes of Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, and could work his way into a starting role, depending on what happens at the position. But passing on defensive linemen for a swing tackle seems ill-advised.

Things got worse late in Miller’s mock for the Steelers.

At No. 185 overall in the sixth round, the pick acquired in the DK Metcalf trade, Miller pairs the Steelers with Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins. Watkins hauled in 49 passes for 906 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 at Ole Miss, and measured in at 5112, 196 at the Combine, ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and had a 9’11” broad jump. 

Adding that type of athlete to the receiver room makes sense on the surface, but it’s getting pretty deep in that group with the likes of George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and more. In the process, Miller passed on the likes of defensive linemen Warren Brinson of Georgia and Aeneas Pebbles of Virginia Tech with the selection, leaving the Steelers with a need still.

Closing things out, Miller went back to the running back well at No. 229 for the Steelers, landing Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, double-dipping at running back instead of grabbing a guy like Iowa’s Yahya Black or Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse along the defensive line.

Edwards is a good player with a strong track record in college. He’s had success during his time at Michigan and was outstanding as a change-of-pace guy behind Blake Corum in 2023, and would theoretically pair nicely with Skattebo moving forward for the Steelers.

But with the need along the defensive line so great and passing on that to double-dip at RB, it’s a tough sell.

