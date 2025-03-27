Steelers Pass On DL Entirely, Address Offense Heavily In Matt Miller’s Seven-Round ESPN Mock Draft

In just under one month, the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay will get underway. There, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a chance to plug some major holes on the roster, holes they weren’t able to address so far in free agency and via trade.

But if things turned out the way they did in the latest seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, there’s going to be an even greater hole on the roster for the Steelers ahead of the start of the season.

That would be along the defensive line, where Miller bypassed entirely in the seven rounds, instead addressing offense heavily, even double-dipping a one position in surprise fashion on the offensive side of the football.

In Miller’s mock draft, he started out addressing defense early, landing Florida state cornerback Azareye’h Thomas at No. 21 overall, giving the Steelers a long, physical cornerback to develop opposite Joey Porter Jr.

“It’s no secret the Steelers need a quarterback for both the short- and long-term, but I expect them to add a veteran before the draft instead of overdrafting for a passer like they did with Kenny Pickett in 2022. Instead, I have them picking a foundational defensive player to help compensate for an aging roster and missed draft picks,” Miller writes regarding the selection of Thomas for the Steelers. “Thomas is a big cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, with the speed to play press coverage and hang in man situations. He started one season at Florida State and did a great job eliminating targets.

“A banner Senior Bowl week launched him into the first round, and he’d be a great fit with third-year corner Joey Porter Jr. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked up long-term in Cincinnati, the Steelers need all the coverage help they can get.”

Even with the additions of Darius Slay and Brandin Echols in free agency to the cornerback position, and another year of development for Cory Trice Jr., cornerback remains a sneaky need for the Steelers. Thomas is a popular name due to his length and physicality.

During Florida State’s Pro Day on March 21, former Steelers’ cornerback Ike Taylor put Thomas through positional drills, signaling the Steelers’ interest in the Florida State product.

Thomas played in 37 games across three seasons with the Seminoles and finished his career with 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Thomas measured in at 6014, 197 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms, and fits the mold of what the Steelers have been looking for at the position in recent years.

After the selection of Thomas at No. 21, the Steelers then addressed offense at No. 83 overall in the third round, landing Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, a player that head coach Mike Tomlin recently had dinner with ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day.

“With the expectation that Pittsburgh will eventually sign Aaron Rodgers, Milroe would get at least a season to redshirt and work on his mechanics to maximize his rare physical traits,” Miller writes regarding the selection of Milroe.

Milroe is coming off a tough 2024 season in which he had 16 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions while throwing for 2,844 yards. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. However, he struggled with fumbles, played poorly down the stretch and then measured in with small hands (9 3/8 inches) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Alabama product measured in at the Combine at 6017, 217 and has a strong right arm and is a dynamic weapon as a runner. He put up some impressive numbers in his career, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across two full seasons as a starter. He completed 64.3% of his passes, too, but he threw 20 interceptions.