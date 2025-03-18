Steelers Paired With Big-Name DL In Latest Mock Draft From ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

As the price for defensive linemen went through the roof during the initial stages of free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers avoided handing out the big deals that players were landing at the position.

Players like Milton Williams (four years, $104 million), Jonathan Allen (three years, $60 million), Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million), Tershawn Warton (three years, $45 million) and Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million) all received some big-time deals on the open market.

The Steelers reportedly had their eyes on Kinlaw, but the price tag ended up being too much, which has them continuing to have a glaring need at the position. Fortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft offers plenty of options at the position, especially in the first round at No. 21 overall.

For ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., that’s where the Steelers will fill that need. In his latest mock draft that published Tuesday morning, Kiper paired the Steelers with Oregon standout defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

“The Steelers could go in a handful of directions. I’m going to assume they sign Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, which will take care of the quarterback position. Running back is a potential play if Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton is available, given Najee Harris went to the Chargers. Cornerback also could be the move, as new signing Darius Slay Jr. is 34 and on a one-year deal. However, I’m addressing the defensive line in my projection,” Kiper writes regarding the selection of Harmon, according to ESPN.com. “Cameron Heyward had eight sacks last season, but he will turn 36 this summer. There could be a hole alongside Keeanu Benton sooner rather than later.

“Harmon has the versatility to move all over the d-line, but his best spot is inside, where he can use his speed and power to be disruptive. He had 35 pressures and 10 tackles for loss last season.”

Depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson in free agency, quarterback at No. 21 could be in play, particularly a guy like Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. That’s not what many want to hear, but it could be the reality.

In this scenario though, Kiper has the Steelers signing one of Rodgers or Wilson, which plugs the QB hole with Mason Rudolph as the No. 2. Running back would be a bit wild, especially after letting Najee Harris walk on a one-year deal that was quite affordable. Considering it’s a great RB class that is deep and talented, starters can be found at the position outside of the first round.

Defensive line is a great class, too, and getting a guy like Harmon at No. 21 would be quite the pick for the Black and Gold.

He’s drawn comparisons to Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, so getting that guy into the mix to not only play alongside Heyward but learn from him on the field and behind the scenes, too, would do wonders for the Steelers’ rebuild in the trenches.

In his scouting report of Harmon for Steelers Depot, Alex Kozora compared him to Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks, who was a former first-round pick of the New York Giants.

“Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement. He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers drafted Heyward two years before they needed him.

“Harmon may not reach the heights of an All-Pro, but he’s a solid starter who can grow and improve. My NFL comp is Leonard Williams.”

With Heyward still entrenched and Keeanu Benton entering Year 3, the Steelers have some solid pieces in place in the trenches defensively. But after cutting Larry Ogunjobi, reportedly re-signing Isaiahh Loudermilk and adding veteran Daniel Ekuale, the Steelers still have a serious need at the position.

Harmon is the big fish and would be the ideal pick. Hopefully it plays out that way in April.