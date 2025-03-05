Steelers Named Potential Fit For Davante Adams

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add a receiver. Davante Adams needs a new home. The star receiver was cut by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Are the Steelers and Adams a good match? Jordan Dajani and Garrett Podell of CBS Sports see some reasons why a pairing would make sense.

“Van Jefferson wasn’t able to provide nearly enough veteran juice alongside youngsters in George Pickens and Calvin Austin this past season,” Dajani and Podell wrote. “[Davante] Adams could help Pickens get his head on straight while teaching both him and Austin some finer points on route-running.”

The argument regarding the lack of depth as a reason to bring Adams in is a good one. George Pickens has shown the capability to be a first option at the position but hasn’t been consistent enough. Van Jefferson failed to make as big of an impact as Pittsburgh would have liked. Calvin Austin produced some huge plays at times, but he still has areas of his game that need improvement.

Even with Adams aging, he does feel like a player the Steelers should keep their eye on. The authors also mention the guidance Adams could give to Pickens, which is a valuable asset. Since being drafted, Pickens hasn’t had enough true veteran leadership from a player at his own position. Adams has been one of the most consistent receivers we’ve seen and has endured some hard times himself, specifically with the Las Vegas Raiders. He could help Pickens both develop his game and become more of a leader himself.

However, one fact remains: the Steelers don’t have a quarterback. Granted, it’s a problem that’s nearing a conclusion. Still, it will be hard to reign in any free agents, especially receivers, without some sort of answer at that position. That may cloud Adams’ attraction to the Steelers. However, Dajani and Podell don’t think that would stop his production if he did want to come to Pittsburgh.

“Adams could also serve as a safety blanket for whoever the Steelers move forward with as their quarterback in 2025, perhaps Rodgers, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to become free agents,” they wrote.

Although it’s a potentially shocking move, there’s still a chance the Steelers might add both Aaron Rodgers and Adams. That’s certainly something that would satisfy Adams, as he wanted to be traded to the Jets to play with his former teammate. It’s not an extremely likely one, but it’s still possible until the Steelers find a QB.

Both the draft and free agency are viable options for the Steelers to add a receiver or two. There are quality players in each. Adams is one of the newest to see the market, but he would instantly improve the position in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will certainly add to the position. Until they do, though, Adams will be a name to pay attention to.