Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Official

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially processed and announced their trade for WR DK Metcalf after agreeing to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks Sunday evening. The team also announced his five-year contract.

The team announced the trade Thursday, one day after the new league year when trades can be officially processed.

We have acquired WR DK Metcalf & a 2025 sixth-round pick (185th overall) from Seattle for a 2025 second-round pick (52nd overall) & 2025 seventh-round pick (223rd overall). Metcalf has signed a new five-year contract.@BordasLaw | 📝: https://t.co/nOVPrsbHfx pic.twitter.com/k8cj0KXa9u — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2025

The Steelers are receiving Metcalf and a 2025 sixth-round selection. They are sending the Seahawks a 2025 second-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection. Metcalf is reportedly receiving a five-year, $150 million extension that makes him among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. It also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in Steelers history.

The blockbuster move accounts for Pittsburgh’s biggest splash acquisition of the offseason. The Steelers missed out on several wide receivers during 2024, most notably the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk before settling on acquiring New York Jets WR Mike Williams ahead of the trade deadline. After catching a game-winning touchdown in his debut, he hauled in just eight passes over the next eight games.

During the offseason, owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan made clear improving wide receiver was a “priority.” They wound up with the top wide receiver available, Metcalf hitting the trade block after requesting Seattle deal him.

Still just 27 years old, Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler with three 1,000-yard seasons and at least 900 yards each year of his six-season career. His most productive campaign came in 2020, catching 83 passes for more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

For his career, Metcalf has recorded 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. A height/weight/speed unicorn, he and George Pickens will make up one of the NFL’s best duos. Check out our complete film room on Metcalf below.